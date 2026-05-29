South Korea football chief Mong-gyu to quit after 'controversies, criticisms'

KFA President Chung Mong-gyu looks on ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Sweden at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, 2018. — Reuters

The president of South Korea's football association said Friday that he will quit after the FIFA World Cup 2026, blaming his "lack of virtue" following fierce criticism of his 13-year tenure.

Chung Mong-gyu, who is in his fourth term as Korea Football Association president, came under fire for trying to pardon former players who were banned for life for match-fixing.

The 65-year-old was also accused of bypassing the usual selection process for South Korea national team coaches when he hired German World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann in 2023.

Klinsmann was sacked after just 12 disastrous months and two interim coaches followed, leading to more criticism of Chung, who will formally submit his resignation after the World Cup final on July 19.

"I am well aware that there have been various controversies and criticisms during my tenure as head of the football association," Chung said in a statement.

"I believe all of this is a result of my own lack of virtue.

"After this World Cup I intend to step down as president of the football association."

Chung won a fourth presidential term in February last year with an 85.6 per cent approval rating.

South Korea have been drawn in Group A at the World Cup and will face South Africa, the Czech Republic and co-hosts Mexico.

They open their campaign against the Czechs in Guadalajara on June 11.

Chung, who is a member of the family that owns the Hyundai Motor Company, urged Korean fans to get behind coach Hong Myung-bo's team.

"I believe that supporting the national team to achieve results at the finals is my final duty as president, and I will do my utmost," he said.

Hong, who was appointed two years ago for a second stint as coach, was booed and jeered during World Cup qualifying matches.