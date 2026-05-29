Jose Mourinho signs three year deal with Real Madrid: report

An undated photo of Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho. — Reuters

Jose Mourinho has signed a three-year deal with Real Madrid to become their new manager, the BBC reported on Friday.

According to the report, he will be officially announced as coach after the club’s presidential elections, which are due to take place on 7 June.

Mourinho, 63, led Benfica to an unbeaten season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season; however, his team have missed out on the league title.

He is leaving his role as Benfica manager after joining the club in September 2025, where he led them to third position in the Portuguese league this season.

Jose is under contract at Benfica until June 2027, and he said the Portuguese club has already proposed a renewal.

Mourinho won a LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana during his previous three-year spell at Real.

Mourinho has previously coached Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and has also lifted the Champions League trophy twice in his career.

The likes of Jurgen Klopp, Didier Deschamps, Mauricio Pochettino and others were all in the race to replace Alvaro Arbeloa. However, the president of the club, Florentino Perez believes Jose Mourinho is the right person to lead Real Madrid out of the difficult situation they find themselves in.

Perez said Madrid need a good coach to get back to their best, adding that the team is good and Mourinho would be a perfect match for the club.

Perez announced elections earlier this month and will now compete with challenger Enrique Riquelme in the club's first contested presidential vote since 2006.