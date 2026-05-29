New Zealand inflict innings defeat on Ireland in one-off Test

New Zealand players celebrate a dismissal during the second day of their one-off Test against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on May 28, 2026. — X/@BLACKCAPS

BELFAST: Right-arm pacer Blair Tickner's five-wicket haul in the second innings propelled New Zealand to crush Ireland by an innings and 79 runs on the third day of the one-off Test here at the Civil Service Cricket Club on Friday.

The home side needed to score at least 311 in their second innings to avoid an innings defeat, but could accumulate 232 before getting bowled out in the second session of the decisive third day, despite half-centuries from Stephen Doheny and Lorcan Tucker.

Earlier in the day, Ireland resumed their second innings from 65/2 through Doheny and nightwatchman Thomas Mayes (five), who was sent back by Nathan Smith inside five overs.

Doheny was then involved in brief partnerships with Harry Tector (two) and Curtis Campher, who was retired hurt after mustering four.

The opener was then joined by wicketkeeper batter Tucker, but the duo could add 16 runs for the fifth wicket before the former eventually fell victim to Tickner and walked back after top-scoring with a valiant 57 off 117 deliveries, laced with nine fours.

Tucker then took the reins of Ireland's batting charge and struck a brisk half-century but was undone by Smith's well-directed bouncer soon after reaching the milestone, resulting in the hosts slipping further to 170/7.

Although bowling all-rounder Mark Adair offered notable resistance and scored a valuable 44 not out, his efforts were insufficient for Ireland to avoid the innings defeat as they were ultimately bowled out for a modest 232 in 63.2 overs.

Tickner spearheaded New Zealand's bowling charge in the second innings with sensational figures of 5/76 in 17.2 overs, followed by Smith with two wickets, while Zak Foulkes chipped in with one.

However, for his monumental 186-run knock in the first innings, which helped New Zealand pile up a massive total of 490/8 declared, Tom Blundell was adjudged the Player of the Match.