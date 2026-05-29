Sri Lanka announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka walks off as rain interrupts play during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 24, 2025 in Colombo. - ICC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have named their 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales, with veteran captain Chamari Athapaththu set to lead the side once again.

The 15-player group features several changes from the squad that competed at the previous edition two years ago.

Imesha Dulani, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara and Mithali Ayodhya are set to make their maiden World Cup appearances.

The core group also includes experienced players Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva, who will support Athapaththu.

Sri Lanka arrive after a 3–0 T20I series win and will aim to carry that momentum into the global tournament.

They have been placed in Group 2 alongside hosts England, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and defending champions New Zealand.

Sri Lanka begin their campaign on June 12 against England at Edgbaston.

Sri Lanka's remaining group fixtures see them face New Zealand in Southampton on June 16, West Indies in Bristol on June 21, Ireland in Bristol on June 23, and Scotland in Manchester on June 26.

Buoyed by recent form, the Athapaththu-led side will hope to challenge strongly against top-ranked opponents and progress beyond the group stage for the first time in the competition's history.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara and Mithali Ayodhya.

Sri Lanka's fixtures at Women's T20WC 2026: