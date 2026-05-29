Inglis downplays Pakistan’s home advantage despite absence of pace trio

Australian captain Josh Inglis speaks during a pre-series press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 29, 2026. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Australia's stand-in captain Josh Inglis has addressed suggestions that hosts Pakistan could hold an advantage in the upcoming three-match ODI series despite the absence of frontline fast bowlers including regular captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

The opening match of the series will be played on Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while the remaining two ODIs are scheduled at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on June 2 and June 4 respectively.

Speaking at the pre-series media conference, Inglis backed Australia’s pace resources and highlighted the depth and quality within the touring squad while expressing confidence in the visitors’ bowling attack ahead of the ODI contest.

“I’m not going to say whether Pakistan have an edge or not but we’ve got a lot of talent in our squad. Billy Stanlake has returned after a long time and bowls with serious pace while Riley Meredith is also really exciting," Inglis said.

"Nathan Ellis is very experienced in white-ball cricket now so we have plenty of quality in the group and I’m excited to see what they can do throughout the series,” he added.

Australia are currently touring Pakistan for a three-match 50-over bilateral series, marking their first ODI visit to the country since March–April 2022 when the Green Shirts registered a memorable 2–1 series victory on home soil.

Reflecting on Australia’s previous experience against the Men in Green, the wicketkeeper-batter acknowledged the challenge posed by the opposition and stressed the need for disciplined performances throughout the series.

“In terms of previous series against Pakistan they are a seriously good cricket team and definitely not to be taken lightly. We never do that. We have to be at the top of our game against you guys and play really good cricket so it is an exciting series ahead,” he stated.