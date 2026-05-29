Rafael Nadal speaks about career-threatening foot injury battle

An undated photo of Spain´s tennis legend Rafael Nadal. — AFP

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner and one of the ‘Big Three’ along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, has said that he spent most of his career in pain as he pushed himself to play through a chronic foot injury.

The Spaniard, who retired in 2024 after ruling the tennis for two decades along with Federer and Djokovic, said he took significant risks with his health to keep his career going.

"I've had to make decisions about my health, where you are on the borderline between right or wrong. But if I hadn't explored all that, I probably would have had 10 fewer Grand Slams... this is the reality," Nadal told the BBC in an interview published on Friday.

Rafael Nadal broke his foot during the final of the 2005 Madrid Open and was diagnosed with a rare condition called Mueller-Weiss syndrome months after he won the French Open in his first appearance at the event, aged 19, clinching his first Grand Slam title.

The condition was caused by his intensive training as a child under his uncle Toni. Nadal knew his career was at risk but he refused to give up.

The injury tormented him even as he clinched 13 more majors in the next nine years, clinching at least one Grand Slam every year.

"Tennis became a race against time. Always having the doubt in my head of, how long can I last with this foot? I never knew how long my career would last," Nadal said.

"I always thought, maybe it's the last year, so there's no time to stop."

The injury became the reason for other health issues, including tendinitis in his left knee and perforations in his intestines, the latter resulted from the use of painkillers.

Sometimes he had to control the pain with targeted anaesthetic injections, and his leg was numb during the final of the 2022 French Open, his last Grand Slam win.

"The key was the suffering was less than my passion and my happiness for what I was doing," the 39-year-old said.