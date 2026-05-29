West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in T20I tri-series

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (right) and West Indies' Hayley Matthews (centre) at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Castle Avenue in Dublin on May 29, 2026. — PCB

DUBLIN: West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second match of the Ireland-hosted T20I tri-series here at the Castle Avenue on Friday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Saira Jabeen, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector (wk), Ashmini Munisar, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow and Afy Fletcher.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and West Indies have come face-to-face 22 times in T20Is, and the latter dominate the head-to-head record with 18 victories, while the Green Shirts have only four.

Matches: 22

West Indies: 18

Pakistan: 4

Form Guide

The two teams, however, enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as Pakistan have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while the West Indies have just one triumph, which came against the hosts Ireland in the series opener at the same venue on Thursday.

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

West Indies: W, L, L, L, L