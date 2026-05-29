Iga Swiatek eases into French Open fourth round

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her third round match against Poland's Magda Linette at Roland Garros in Paris on May 29, 2026. — Reuters

Four-times champion Iga Swiatek reached the round of 16 of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette in an all-Polish clash on Friday.

Former world number one Swiatek was good enough to recover from a brief first-set dip in concentration, avenging her early exit at the hands of Linette in Miami in March.

World number three, Swiatek, won her last title on clay in 2024 at the French Open.

On a hot and hazy day in Paris, Swiatek lost her serve once but shifted the momentum immediately, winning three games in a row.

Linette, ranked 73rd, made a comeback after yet another break but her slow second serve was a weakness, with Swiatek taking advantage of that by attacking those serves aggressively.

A double fault and a passing shot from Linette allowed Iga Swiatek to break serve again and she served out the set in the next game.

In the second set, Swiatek broke her compatriot twice to race to a 4-1 lead before closing the match in an hour and 25 minutes.

Swiatek will take on 15th seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round after the Ukrainian beat the Swiss Viktorija Golubic in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Russian Andrey Rublev defeated Portugal's Nuno Borges 7-5, 7-6(2), 7-6(2) to make it to the French Open last 16 for the second straight year.

Rublev is among the players who want to capitalise on top seed Jannik Sinner's exit from the tournament on Thursday as he bids for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The Russian will face either eighth-seed Australian Alex de Minaur or Czech 26th seed Jakub Mensik next.