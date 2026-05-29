Ibrahima Konate set for Liverpool exit after contract talks stall

An undated picture of France international Ibrahima Konate. — Reuters

French Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract expires next June, after talks over a new deal reportedly stalled.

The France international joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £35 million on a five-year contract and had initially appeared keen to extend his stay at Anfield.

Speaking after the Merseyside derby in April, Konate said there was a ‘big chance’ he would remain at the club, with both sides optimistic about reaching an agreement.

However, negotiations, which began in November 2023, have failed to produce a breakthrough due to differences over the player’s valuation and wage demands.

According to international media reports the discussions have now stopped entirely, increasing the likelihood of Konate departing for free at the end of the season.

If he leaves, the 27-year-old would become the latest high-profile exit from Liverpool following the departures of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah this summer.

Last year, Trent Alexander-Arnold also left for Real Madrid shortly before the end of his contract.

Liverpool remain confident about their defensive depth after signing young defenders Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet.

Nevertheless, captain Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez would be the club’s only experienced centre-backs.

The club are understood to prioritise strengthening other areas of the squad, including replacing Salah and covering for the injured Hugo Ekitike, rather than committing to an expensive renewal for Konate.

It is pertinent to mention that Konate is still in the prime of his career and though the options are not clear at the moment.