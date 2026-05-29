Commentary panel announced for Pakistan–Australia ODI series

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Greg Blewett during day three of the Third Test Match in the 2025-26 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on December 19, 2025 in Adelaide. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming three-match ODI series between hosts Pakistan and Australia, scheduled from 30 May to 4 June.

The panel features former Test captains Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja, alongside former Test cricketer Bazid Khan and ex-Pakistan women’s captain Urooj Mumtaz.

Former Australia Test batter Greg Blewett will also join the broadcast team.

Zainab Abbas will host the PCB’s PitchSide Studio during the pre-match and post-match coverage for all three ODIs.

Australia and Pakistan have met 111 times in ODI cricket, with the third-ranked Australians holding a clear advantage in the rivalry.

Australia have won 71 of those encounters, while Pakistan have emerged victorious on 36 occasions. Three matches produced no result, and one ended in a tie.

In recent bilateral ODI series, however, the contest has been more evenly balanced. The two sides have exchanged 2–1 series wins over the past two meetings.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 2022, where the Green Shirts secured a 2–1 home ODI series victory. Pakistan then went on to defeat Australia again by the same margin during the three-match 50-over series on Australian soil in 2024.

Momentum in the broader white-ball rivalry has also seen shifts, with Pakistan sweeping Australia 3–0 in a T20I series held in Lahore earlier this year, underlining the increasingly competitive nature of the contest in recent encounters.

Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Cooper Connolly and Adam Zampa.