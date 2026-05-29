Weather update ahead of Pakistan–Australia ODI series opener

The covers protect the pitch as rain falls ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Rawalpindi. - ICC

RAWALPINDI: The weather forecast ahead of the opening match of the three-match ODI series between hosts Pakistan and Australia has been released, with the first game scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Following the opener in Rawalpindi, the series will shift to Lahore for the second and third ODIs on June 2 and June 4 respectively. The toss for all three matches is scheduled for 4:00 PM (PST), while the first ball will be bowled at 4:30 PM (PST).

According to forecasts, conditions are expected to remain warm and humid, with a maximum temperature of around 30°C and partly sunny skies.

However, the weather is likely to remain unsettled, with strong thunderstorms possible in isolated areas during the afternoon, briefly interrupting sunny spells.

The RealFeel temperature is expected to hover around 30°C, dropping slightly to 28°C in shaded areas. Winds from the south are forecast at around 17 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 44 km/h.

There is a 55% chance of precipitation, with around 5 mm of rainfall expected over a three-hour period. Thunderstorm activity is also possible, with a 52% probability, while cloud cover is likely to remain near 50%. The UV index stands at 7, indicating strong sun exposure during clear intervals.

In the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop, accompanied by partly sunny conditions. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 30°C, though it may feel similar under direct sunlight and slightly cooler in shaded areas.

Winds are forecast from the west-southwest at 19 km/h, with gusts up to 43 km/h. Rainfall of around 2.5 mm is expected, with a 55% chance of precipitation.

Humidity is likely to remain at 38%, while cloud cover will be around 53%. The dew point is forecast at 14°C and visibility may drop to 8 km.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia are touring Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral series, marking their first ODI visit since March–April 2022, when Pakistan secured a 2–1 series victory on home soil.

Meanwhile, the two sides also met earlier this year in a three-match T20I series in January–February, where Pakistan completed a dominant 3–0 clean sweep in Lahore.