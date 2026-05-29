Florentino Perez says Real Madrid just need 'a good coach' amid Jose Mourinho links

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas, Madrid, on May 12, 2026. — Reuters

Florentino Perez has said that Real Madrid need a good coach to get back to their best, adding that the team is good and Jose Mourinho would be a perfect match for the club.

Real have changed three coaches in one year, including Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa, and have failed to win a major trophy in the last two years.

Perez announced elections earlier this month and will now compete with challenger Enrique Riquelme in the club's first contested presidential vote since 2006.

"[Kylian] Mbappé, Vinícius [Júnior], [Jude] Bellingham, [Arda] Güler, [Federico] Valverde, [Aurélien] Tchouameni... They're the best in the world," Perez said in an interview with Spain's national broadcaster TVE on Thursday.

"A good coach, with all these players, is going to make them part of another very important era in Real Madrid history."

Perez was asked about Mourinho, who was last in charge at the Bernabéu between 2010 and 2013, to which he said: "he is a good coach, clearly."

In an interview with ESPN on Thursday, businessman Riquelme said he has some “specific names” in mind for the manager job and new signings, which he will reveal on Saturday, with the elections due to take place on Sunday, June 7.

Riquelme described Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri as "the profile of player Real Madrid should have, and who should be playing for the club."

One major issue on the agenda for the president of Real Madrid will be the future of Vinicius Junior, whose current contract expires in 2027.

"I don't know if he'll renew," Perez told TVE. "If you ask my opinion, I want him to stay."

Perez slammed Riquelme, saying his proposed board included members from the presidency of Ramon Calderón, describing it as "the grimmest period in Real Madrid's history", who led the club from 2006 to 2009, before Perez's return.

"I won't debate anyone," Pérez said, when asked if he would face Riquelme in a public forum ahead of the vote. "He can speak as much as he wants. I'll explain everything here."