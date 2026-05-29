Neymar's fitness fears dismissed as Santos back FIFA World Cup return

Eight of Neymar´s 75 goals for his country came during Brazil´s outstanding World Cup qualifying campaign — AFP

Santos have rejected suggestions of a lack of transparency surrounding Neymar’s fitness and remain confident that the former Brazil captain will be available for the FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old reported to Brazil’s training camp on Wednesday, where further medical examinations revealed a grade two muscle strain in his right calf.

The injury is expected to sideline Neymar for at least two weeks and has cast doubt over his availability for Brazil’s opening World Cup match against Morocco on 13 June.

Neymar sustained the injury during Santos’ 2-1 defeat to Coritiba on 17 May, one day before new Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his World Cup squad.

Santos had initially diagnosed the issue as calf oedema and believed the forward would recover in time for international duty.

In a statement released on Thursday, Santos insisted they had provided all medical reports to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) by 18 May and defended the handling of the player’s recovery.

“The two-week period began on the 17th and ends this Sunday, by which time the player should be fit to return to training,” the club said.

Santos also stressed that their medical staff remain aligned with Brazil’s national team doctors.

“The professionals at Santos FC are familiar with the player’s recovery capacity and are confident that Neymar will be ready to play in the World Cup.”

Neymar will miss Brazil’s warm-up friendlies against Panama and Egypt as he races to regain fitness.

The forward, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national side since suffering an ACL injury in October 2023.

Despite the setback, Neymar was included in Brazil’s final 26-man squad, marking what would be his fourth World Cup appearance.