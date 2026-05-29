Australia lock in new Test opener alongside Travis Head

Travis Head of Australia is awarded the player of the matchduring day five of the Fifth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 08, 2026 in Sydney. - AFP

VICTORIA: Right-hand batter Cameron Green is being considered as Australia’s latest Test opening option, potentially partnering Travis Head in a move aimed at accommodating both him and Beau Webster in the playing XI, according to a report.

Nine’s Dan Brettig has revealed that Green is among the contenders to fill the vacancy left by Usman Khawaja at the top of the order, despite being pushed as low as No. 8 during the fifth Ashes Test.

Since the conclusion of the Khawaja-David Warner opening partnership, Australia have trialled several combinations at the top, including Jake Weatherald alongside makeshift opener Head.

Steve Smith, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne have also been given opportunities to settle into the role.

Australia face a demanding schedule ahead, with two Tests against Bangladesh in northern Australia in August, a three-Test tour of South Africa in October, four Tests at home against New Zealand over the peak summer, followed by a five-Test tour of India and the historic 150th Anniversary Test against England in early March.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has reportedly raised the possibility of reshuffling Green’s role in the red-ball setup while discussing the team’s evolving structure.

“Usman retired, so there is a gap that presents at the top,” McDonald said.

“We played an eight-batter team if you want to call it that, with Beau Webster doing the spin duties. So there’s opportunities within our team.

“Is (Green) the person? We’ve got a long time to understand what our team looks like, then hopefully we hit the ground running for those possible 21 Test matches.

“The red-ball conversation happens further down the track. We’ve got Cam starting in early July in Brisbane, we’ll start to build that out. He didn’t have the summer he would’ve liked last year.”

The report also suggests another option could involve moving Travis Head back down the order, either at No. 3 or his former position at No. 5, although Australia are yet to finalise who would open in that scenario.

Australia begin an ODI series against Pakistan on Saturday, with Green expected to play a significant role following several recent retirements from senior players.

“There is an element of, OK, where do we want to position people?” McDonald said.

“Glenn Maxwell’s not in the team, do we need some power down in the finishing role? Is Cameron a four? … he has been up and down the order, so there’s more questions than answers at the moment, but we’ll try a few things.

“His impact with bat, ball and then in the field balances out our team. While at times he doesn’t perform at a level that the external expect, you’ve got to understand the sum of all parts and what he does in terms of balancing our team and making others better.

“Sometimes we critique the individual’s performance, and we don’t look at the overall function of the team. So he’s incredibly important with that all-round skill set in white-ball cricket.”

McDonald recently acknowledged that although Green “hasn’t got the runs that he would like”, his broader contributions remain vital to the side, stressing that he should not be judged solely on batting output.

He also noted the difficulty all-rounders face in maintaining consistency across all formats, saying “very few have actually done it”.

“He’s got high standards with the way he critiques his performance, and I think the external have also got those high standards,” McDonald said.

“The thing lacking in how we are judging him is the sum of all parts, and what he does to the team in structuring it up, his fielding positions.

“He hasn’t got the runs that he would like, we’re not hiding behind the fact that he hasn’t performed at a level that we think he can. He’s working incredibly hard on that.”

Green has been trialled in multiple batting positions since returning to the national set-up in June last year, including at No. 3 during the World Test Championship final and the West Indies tour.

He later returned to the middle order during the Ashes before slipping further down to No. 8 in his most recent Test appearance against England at the SCG in January.

“We’re going to find a position for him, he’s been up and down,” McDonald added. “That’s no excuse, but that is something that we’re working on.”