Serena Williams expected to return in Queen’s Club wildcard bid

An undated picture of Americas Serena Williams. — Reuters

Americas Serena Williams is reportedly preparing for a sensational return to competitive tennis, with plans to compete in doubles at the Queen’s Club WTA 500 event in London next month.

The 44-year-old, who stepped away from the sport after the 2022 US Open, has been eligible to return to competition since 22 February after re-entering the sport’s drug testing pool.

Although her comeback has not yet been officially confirmed, she is expected to require one of the tournament’s wildcards, with two places available for the grass-court event beginning on 8 June.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, last played professionally in New York three years ago when she exited in the third round.

She previously hinted at “evolving away” from tennis rather than formally retiring, leaving the door open to a possible return.

Reports suggest she could partner 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, although this has not been confirmed.

Mboko has responded cautiously to speculation, stating she would leave any announcement to Williams.

Coaching arrangements around the potential comeback appear to include long-time hitting partner Jarmere Jenkins and former doubles specialist Rennae Stubbs, while Patrick Mouratoglou is not expected to be involved.

The Lawn Tennis Association has traditionally prioritised British players for wildcard entries, but officials have acknowledged that “exceptional circumstances” could influence decisions for high-profile cases such as Williams’ potential participation.

Williams’ return would come ahead of Wimbledon, where she has won seven singles and seven doubles titles.

She remains one of the most decorated players in tennis history, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and a legacy that spans more than two decades at the top of the sport.