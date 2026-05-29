Zimbabwe to host South Africa Women for historic T20I series

An undated picture of the Zimbabwe women's cricket team. — AFP

Zimbabwe are set to host South Africa Women for a five-match T20I series in September this year, marking a historic moment for Zimbabwe cricket as it welcomes the Proteas Women for a bilateral series on home soil for the first time.

The series will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the opening match scheduled for 11 September.

Zimbabwe’s last home assignment came in September 2025 when they hosted the United Arab Emirates. Since then, the team has spent much of its time on tour, including notable away series in Pakistan and New Zealand.

At senior level, the two sides have met only twice previously. Both encounters came in One-Day Internationals during a quadrangular series in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in May 2017.

The upcoming series arrives at a crucial time for Zimbabwe, who are in a rebuilding phase following a disappointing campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026, where they failed to secure qualification for the main tournament.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Managing Director Givemore Makoni welcomed the announcement, calling it a landmark opportunity for the hosts.

“We are pleased to welcome South Africa Women to Zimbabwe for what promises to be a historic and exciting series,” Makoni said.

“South Africa are one of the strongest teams in world cricket and this tour presents our players with a valuable opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition in home conditions.

“We believe these matches will contribute significantly to the development of our national team while also inspiring the next generation of women to take up the sport.”

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