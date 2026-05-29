Pakistan announce squad for four-nation football tournament in Maldives

Pakistan men's football team poses for a picture ahead of their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Myanmar at the Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad on March 31, 2026. — PFF

KARACHI: Pakistan have announced their squad for the upcoming four-nation football tournament in the Maldives, scheduled to take place from June 1 to 10.

National team head coach Nolberto Solano unveiled the squad through a video message shared on social media on Friday.

The 23-member squad includes forward Ali Khan and midfielder Adil Nabi, both of whom have received their maiden call-ups to the national side. Ali Khan currently plays league football in Sweden, while Adil Nabi is based in the United Kingdom.

The squad features three goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Yousaf Butt and Hasan Ali.

Head Coach Nolberto Solano announces the travelling squad 🇵🇰🦅 #MissionMaldives pic.twitter.com/RAkSNe8H86 — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) May 29, 2026

Defenders named in the squad are Abdullah Iqbal, Muhammad Fazal, Abdullah Shah and Essah Suleman, while Mohib Afridi, Mamoon Musa, Ali Niazi and Haris Zeb also strengthen Pakistan’s defensive unit.

The midfield department includes Adil Nabi, Rahis Nabi, Alamgir Ghazi, Hayyan Khattak, Otis Khan and Ali Agha.

Among the forwards selected are Shayak Dost, Umar Nawaz, Ali Khan, Harun Hamid, Ali Shah and Samad Arshad.

The tournament, part of the Maldives’ Independence Day celebrations and titled the “Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament”, will feature four teams — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and hosts Maldives.

According to the recently announced schedule, the tournament will begin on June 1 with Pakistan taking on Bangladesh at the National Football Stadium in Male. Hosts Maldives will face Afghanistan later the same day.

On the second matchday, scheduled for June 4, Pakistan will face Maldives in the evening fixture, while Bangladesh will meet Afghanistan under lights.

The Green Shirts will play their final league-stage match against Afghanistan on June 7.

Following the conclusion of the league stage, the top two teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on June 10.