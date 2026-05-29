Ronda Rousey hits back at Holly Holm over rematch talk

An undated picture of Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey. — Reuters

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey believes she would defeat Holly Holm in a rematch, despite insisting the fight will never happen as she has no intention of returning to MMA.

Speaking ahead of her boxing title fight on Saturday, Holm reflected on her famous 2015 victory over Rousey, when she stunned the MMA world with a devastating head-kick knockout to capture the UFC bantamweight title and hand Rousey her first professional defeat.

Holm said she would “always be open” to facing Rousey again, but admitted she doubted the former champion would ever pursue a rematch.

Rousey, who recently returned to combat sports with a quick victory over Gina Carano at the first MVP MMA event before announcing her retirement once more, responded by claiming she is now a far better fighter than she was a decade ago.

“I think I am a completely different fighter now,” Rousey said. “I would clean her clock.”

The Olympic bronze medallist explained that she had been diagnosed with cortical spreading depression, which she believes affected her performances towards the end of her MMA career and contributed to her retirement following knockout defeats to Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Rousey revealed she has since received treatment, which has resolved the neurological symptoms she once feared were linked to repeated concussions.

Despite her confidence about a potential rematch, the 39-year-old maintained that fighting is no longer her priority.

“My kids need me in their life and I want to be there for them,” Rousey said. “I only want to go forward.”