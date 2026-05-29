Rico Verhoeven demands Oleksandr Usyk rematch after controversial stoppage

Rico Verhoeven in action during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

Dutch kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven has called for a rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and demanded an apology from officials following the controversial stoppage of their bout in Egypt on Saturday.

Verhoeven, 37, impressed throughout the contest and pushed the undefeated Ukrainian close before being dropped in the 11th round.

However, the fight was halted during a late barrage from Usyk, with replays appearing to show the bell for the end of the round had already sounded.

“Just an apology. What else can we do? I can’t demand anything else,” Verhoeven said.

The Dutchman revealed that his team submitted an appeal to the WBC the morning after the fight, insisting the stoppage should be reviewed.

“Mistakes can be made because we’re all human and that’s OK,” he said.

“But all I’m looking for is someone to say, ‘yeah, sorry guys, this could have gone differently’. Then we move forward and hopefully get the rematch.”

Despite entering the bout with only one previous professional boxing fight, Verhoeven troubled Usyk for long periods under the open scoring system, with the fight level after eight rounds.

Usyk, 39, remains unbeaten in 25 professional contests and is widely regarded as one of boxing’s finest fighters.

“His legacy has been amazing anyway, but I definitely feel we made a crack in the guy that was considered invincible,” Verhoeven added.

The Dutchman admitted he is uncertain whether a rematch will happen immediately, with Germany’s Agit Kabayel currently the mandatory challenger for Usyk’s WBC title.