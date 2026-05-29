Victor Wembanyama powers San Antonio Spurs beat Oklahoma City Thunder to force series decider

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center on May 28, 2026. — Reuters

Victor Wembanyama delivered a superb all-round display as the San Antonio Spurs defeated reigning NBA champions the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 to force a decisive game seven in the Western Conference Finals.

After a below-par performance in game five, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had challenged Wembanyama to contribute more than 20 points, and the French star responded emphatically.

The 22-year-old finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as San Antonio levelled the best-of-seven series at 3-3.

The Spurs seized control early and never allowed the Thunder back into the contest. Wembanyama played a central role in the dominant performance before leaving the floor with almost eight minutes remaining in the third quarter during a remarkable 20-point scoring run by San Antonio.

Johnson praised the young forward afterwards, highlighting his “passion and desire” as well as the responsibility he showed following criticism of his previous outing.

Stephon Castle contributed 17 points and nine assists with just one turnover, while Dylan Harper added 18 points from the bench in another strong team display by the Spurs.

In contrast, Oklahoma City struggled to find rhythm throughout the game. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 32 points in game five, was restricted to just 15 points and four assists after shooting six-of-18 from the field.

The two-time NBA MVP admitted frustration with his form, saying many of his usual shots “felt good” despite failing to fall.

Game seven will take place in Oklahoma City on Saturday, with the winners advancing to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.