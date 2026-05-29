Argentina name FIFA World Cup squad with Lionel Messi included

An undated picture of 38-year-old Argentina captain Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Lionel Messi is set to feature in a sixth FIFA World Cup after being named in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2026 tournament by head coach Lionel Scaloni on Thursday.

The 38-year-old captain guided Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, where they defeated France on penalties to secure the nation’s third title.

Messi currently holds the record for the most World Cup appearances by any player, having featured in 26 matches across five tournaments.

He is now poised to become only the second male footballer, alongside Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, to play in six World Cups.

Argentina’s squad also includes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who won the Golden Glove award at the 2022 finals.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero have also been selected.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez are among the Premier League-based players included in the squad for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The defending champions have been drawn in Group J and will begin their campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on 17 June. They will then face Austria and Jordan in Dallas later in the group stage.

Messi was substituted during Inter Miami’s recent Major League Soccer fixture on Monday, though the club later confirmed he had not suffered an injury and was only experiencing muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

The Argentine star has earned 198 international caps and could reach the 200-appearance milestone during the upcoming friendly matches against Honduras and Iceland next month.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).