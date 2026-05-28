New Zealand enforce follow-on after Nathan Smith dismantles Ireland with six-fer

New Zealand's Nathan Smith celebrates his five-wicket haul as he leaves the field with teammates during innings break on the second day of their only Test against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on May 28, 2026. — X/@BLACKCAPS

BELFAST: Right-arm seamer Nathan Smith ran through Ireland's batting unit with a six-wicket haul in the first innings before New Zealand slapped the hosts with a follow-on on the second day of their one-off Test here at the Civil Service Cricket Club on Thursday.

At the stumps on day two, the home side were 65/2, trailing by a further 246 runs, with opener Stephen Doheny and nightwatchman Thomas Mayes unbeaten on 36 and four, respectively.

Earlier in the pulsating second day, the visitors resumed their first innings from 361/5 through centurion wicketkeeper batter Tom Blundell and debutant Dean Foxcroft.

The duo continued their demolition of Ireland's bowling attack and stretched their overnight sixth-wicket partnership to 158 runs until Blundell fell victim to Reuben Wilson and walked back after top-scoring with 186 off 292 deliveries, studded with 22 fours and three sixes.

Foxcroft, on the other hand, was then involved in brief partnerships with Smith and Zak Foulkes before falling victim to Andy McBrine agonisingly short of a well-deserved century on Test debut as he made 98 off 129 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

His dismissal prompted New Zealand captain Tom Latham to declare their first innings at 490/8 in the dying minutes of the first session.

Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland in the first innings as he took three wickets for 66 runs in his 20 overs, while Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Wilson and McBrine made one scalp apiece.

In turn, the home side's batting unit was rocked by Smith and could accumulate 179 before getting bowled out in 45 overs despite McBrine's unbeaten half-century.

McBrine top-scored for Ireland with an unbeaten 73 off 105 deliveries, featuring 12 fours. He also shared a 116-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Adair, who made a notable contribution with 40 off 86 deliveries.

Smith spearheaded New Zealand's ruthless bowling charge with six wickets for just 40 runs in his 14 fours, followed by Ben Sears with two, while Blair Tickner and Foulkes chipped in with one scalp apiece.

After being forced to follow on, the home side made a spirited start to their second innings, with their opening pair of Doheny and Andy Balbirnie raising 42 runs inside 10 overs.

But Blair Tickner halted their flamboyant start by dismissing the captain (14) and Cade Carmichael (six) in quick succession and brought the total down to 57/2 before Doheny and nightwatchman Mayes saw out the remaining 15 deliveries of the day.