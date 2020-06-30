Entire Pakistani contingent in England clears round 1 of Covid-19 testing

The 20-man squad tests negative for Covid-19. Photo: PCB

All the members of Pakistan's national team squad in England have tested negative for Covid-19 following a round of testing conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as well.

The 20-man partial squad, which had cleared back-to-back tests in Pakistan and only then given the permission to leave for Manchester, has now cleared a third test.

Thirteen team officials, including bowling coach Waqar Younis who joined the team from Australia, have also returned negative results.

The tests were conducted soon after the touring party's arrival on Monday.

Physiotherapist Cliff Deacon and practice squad spinner Zafar Gohar were the last two to have their results come out negative.

Following the negative results, the Men in Green can now train ahead of the three Tests that stars August 5.

Earlier today, back in Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, flagged last week as Covid-19 positive, tested negative for the virus for a second time in three days and are now expected to join the team in the coming days.

