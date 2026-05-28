All-round Matthews helps West Indies thrash Ireland in T20I tri-series opener

West Indies' Hayley Matthews celebrates scoring a half-century during their third T20I against South Africa at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill on June 23, 2025. — CWI

DUBLIN: Captain Hayley Matthews backed her bowling figures of 1/20 with an unbeaten half-century in the run chase and powered West Indies to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Ireland in the opening fixture of the T20I tri-series here at the Castle Avenue on Thursday.

West Indies captain Matthews's decision to field first paid dividends as the visitors' bowling attack bowled out the home side for a meagre 103 in 17 overs.

Skipper Orla Prendergast remained the top-scorer for Ireland with a cautious 25 off 22 deliveries, while Leah Paul (21), Amy Hunter (11) and Alice Tector (10) were the other home side batters to amass double figures against a disciplined West Indies bowling attack, led by Qiana Joseph, who picked up three wickets for just eight runs in her two overs.

Joseph was supported by Jahzara Claxton and Zaida James, who bagged two wickets each, while Karishma Ramharack, Afy Fletcher and Matthews chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, the touring side comfortably chased down the 104-run target for the loss of just two wickets and 51 balls to spare, courtesy of their captain Matthews's swashbuckling half-century.

The right-handed opener top-scored for the West Indies with an unbeaten 82 off just 44 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and three sixes, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

Besides her, only middle-order batter Stafanie Taylor could score in double figures as she made 10 not out from nine balls.

Ava Canning remained the solitary wicket-taker for Ireland as she made two scalps for just 16 runs in her overs.

After making a triumphant start to the ongoing T20I tri-series, West Indies will take on Pakistan in the subsequent fixture at the same venue on Friday.