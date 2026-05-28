Scotland crush Netherlands in opening match of T20I tri-series

Scotland's Abtaha Maqsood (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the first match of the T20I tri-series against Netherlands at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on May 28, 2026. — Cricket Scotland

EDINBURGH: Kirstie Gordon's three-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Darcey Carter and Katherine Fraser, propelled Scotland to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Ireland in the first match of the home T20I tri-series here at the Grange Cricket Club Ground on Thursday.

Netherlands captain Babette de Leede's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors could accumulate 141/8 in their 20 overs despite Robine Rijke's cautious knock in the middle.

Rijke remained the top-scorer for the Dutch as she made a 44-ball 46 with the help of five fours. Besides her, opener Heather Siegers (32) and all-rounder Frederique Overdijk (22) made notable contributions.

Gordon was the pick of the bowlers for the home side as she picked up three wickets for just 27 runs in her four overs, while Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Kathryn Bryce and Fraser chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, the hosts made light work of the 142-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just one wicket and 31 balls to spare.

Scotland got off to a flamboyant start to the pursuit, courtesy of their openers Carter and Fraser, who raised a hundred-run partnership.

Carter, who was the core aggressor of the vital opening stand, fell victim to Frederique Overdijk on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over and walked back after scoring 56 off 37 deliveries, studded with eight fours and a six.

Fraser, on the other hand, then joined forces with skipper Bryce, and the duo eventually led Scotland over the line in the 15th over with an unbeaten 44-run partnership.

Katherine Fraser top-scored for Scotland with an unbeaten 56 off 41 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and earned the Player of the Match award for her all-round brilliance. Their captain, Bryce, however, contributed with an unbeaten 23 off just 12 balls.