Lack of funds deprives Pakistan of AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers participation

Pakistan players sing their national anthem ahead of their SAFF U20 Championship match against India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on March 26, 2026. — SAFF

KARACHI: Pakistan's young footballers have once again been deprived of participating in a major international event, highlighting the continued lack of long-term planning within the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday announced the draw for the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, but Pakistan was not included among the participating teams.

According to a PFF spokesperson, the federation decided not to send the national U20 team to the qualifiers due to a lack of funds. The spokesperson added that the PFF had informed the AFC of its decision back in April.

However, questions surrounding Pakistan's absence only gained attention after the official draw was released without Pakistan's name among the competing nations.

The qualifiers for the AFC U20 Asian Cup are scheduled to take place in August-September this year, while the final tournament will be hosted by China in 2027.

This marks the third consecutive time Pakistan will miss participation in an AFC event at this age-group level, denying young footballers an important international platform to showcase and develop their talent.

The development has triggered criticism within football circles, where concerns are being raised over why the federation has failed to arrange even basic funding for youth national teams.

Pakistan football has endured years of administrative instability, FIFA suspensions, uncertainty and poor planning. Although expectations had risen after elections were held last year, many believe the situation has yet to improve in any meaningful way.