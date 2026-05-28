Naomi Osaka beats Donna Vekic to reach French Open third round

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning her first round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund on May 26, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the third round of the French Open for the first time in seven years after defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 here at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday.

The first Asian player to hold the world No. 1 ranking will now face American teenager Iva Jovic, with both players aiming to secure a place in the last 16 of the tournament for the first time.

Seeded 16th, Osaka recovered from an early break down against Vekic and fought back again when the Croatian was serving for the opening set.

The Japanese star then dominated the tie-break before claiming the decisive break late in the second set to seal victory over the world number 72.

Osaka had said after beating Laura Siegemund in her opener that the Grand Slam entrances make her feel like an entertainer, highlighting how modern athletes are expected to perform both in sport and in the spotlight.

"Athletes are in show business," Osaka said.

"Grand Slam walk-ons are the only time that I possibly feel like I'm an entertainer."

Osaka’s run to the US Open semi-finals last year remains her only appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam since winning the 2021 Australian Open, her most recent major title.

It is pertinent to mention that the former world number one returned to competitive tennis at the beginning of 2024 after taking a year away from the sport following the birth of her daughter.