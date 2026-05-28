Match officials announced for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The tournament will mark the third consecutive edition to feature an all-female panel of match officials, with Candace La Borde, Gayathri Venugopalan, Kerrin Klaaste and Shathira Jakir Jesy set to make their World Cup debuts when the event gets underway in England and Wales from June 12.

ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said the selection reflects the governing body’s continued focus on expanding representation across all areas of the sport.

“This panel of match officials for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 reflects the ICC’s commitment to expanding the scope of representation to all facets of the sport,” Gupta said.

He added that the ICC uses a “comprehensive, holistic and evidence-based” assessment process when evaluating officials and their performance.

“We are delighted to see the progress made by these officials and the elevated standards of officiating they demonstrated during ICC CWC 2025,” he said.

“As we prepare to deliver what will be the biggest women’s sporting event in the world, this selection will serve to elevate the meaning associated with the athletic spectacle.”

In total, 14 umpires and four match referees will oversee 33 fixtures at the tournament. Nine officials from the 2024 edition will return for this year’s event.

Experienced Australian umpire Claire Polosak will make her sixth World Cup appearance, having previously officiated in 22 matches at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jacquline Williams and Kim Cotton will each reach their fifth T20 World Cup, having stood in 19 matches apiece.

The panel of match referees includes returning officials Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi and Michell Pereira, who also featured in the 2024 edition. They are joined by New Zealand’s Trudy Anderson, completing the four-member group.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 – Match Officials Panel

Emirates ICC International Panel of Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Anna Harris, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaaste, Candace La Borde, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Suzanne Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Jacquline Williams and Gayathri Venugopalan.

Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi and Michell Pereira.