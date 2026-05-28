Australia make one addition in squad for Pakistan ODIs

Australia's Travis Head (left) and Cooper Connolly celebrate their side's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup group stage match against Ireland at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

RAWALPINDI: The Australia team on Thursday confirmed one addition to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan scheduled to run from May 30 till June 4.

Regular captain Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the series due to an ankle injury suffered during his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), making way for wicketkeeper Josh Inglis to step in as stand-in captain.

Now, the team has made a notable addition as the batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been named for the series and is all set to join the squad in Pakistan, with the opening match taking place in Rawalpindi while the remaining two matches will be played in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) onfirmed that a decision on his availability for the upcoming Bangladesh white-ball tour will be made at a later stage.

In a further development, Australia are expected to hand an international debut to emerging pacer Ollie Peake as they adjust their squad in Marsh’s absence.

This series marks Australia’s return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral tour since their last ODI visit in March–April 2022, when Pakistan secured a 2–1 series victory on home soil.

Earlier this year, Australia also toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January–February, where the hosts completed a 3–0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Updated Australia’s squad for ODI series: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Cooper Connolly and Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI tour of Pakistan schedule: