Amanda Serrano plans 2026 boxing retirement, hints at MMA return

Amanda Serrano speaks at a press conference ahead of a boxing match against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden on Apr 9, 2025. — Reuters

Unified women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano has revealed she intends to retire from boxing at the end of 2026, while also hinting at a possible final return to mixed martial arts against a major name.

The 37-year-old (48-4-1, 31 KOs) is set to defend her titles this Saturday against Cheyenne Hanson in the co-main event of MVPW-03 in El Paso, Texas. The event will be headlined by a rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm.

A seven-division world champion, Serrano is chasing the knockout record of 32 held by Christy Martin and hopes to conclude her career with 50 professional victories.

She has recently signed a lifetime agreement with Most Valuable Promotions, under which she will transition into a leadership role overseeing women’s boxing initiatives after retirement.

“I think 2026 will be the last year of my career," Serrano said.

"I've been in here 17 years as a professional with so many ups and downs in this sport. I've fought on the biggest platforms, and I am now part of this great MVPW movement.

“I think it's time for me to hang them up and just continue to work hard for these other women in this amazing sport.”

She added that her immediate focus remains on breaking records.

“But the goal right now is to tie Christy Martin's knockout record. If it doesn't happen on Saturday, I'll keep trying until I get it.”

Despite her boxing focus, Serrano has been intrigued by recent MMA developments involving Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.