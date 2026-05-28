NBA to introduce AI officiating system says Adam Silver

An undated picture of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. — Reuters

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league plans to introduce AI technology to automatically make certain decisions, such as out-of-bounds calls, in an effort to speed up matches and minimise disputes over possession.

Silver likened the system to the Hawk-Eye technology used in tennis, where electronic line-calling instantly determines whether the ball is in or out.

Silver mentions that the NBA plans to use AI-powered cameras to automatically make out-of-bounds calls, replacing manual referee decisions.

"We're going to move to a system like that where that whole category of calls will be automatic," Silver said.

"It's going to be Laker ball, Knick ball, whatever it is. Those calls will be done by an AI, automated system with cameras lined around the court."

The technology would make such decisions instantaneous and allow referees to focus on calls for contact and fouls.

"It will take all those so-called objective calls out of the hands of the referees," he said. "You won't have to deal with challenges on those calls."

Silver did not provide an exact timeline for the introduction of the system but said it would be "fairly quickly".

The NBA has increasingly leaned on replay review and centralized decision-making to improve officiating accuracy, though reviews can slow the pace of games.

Silver said referees would remain essential for interpreting physical contact, where judgment is required to determine whether a player has been impeded.

"There's often contact on every play, but that doesn't mean there's a foul on every play," Silver said. "That's something that can't just be done on camera."