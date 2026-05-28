Victor Wembanyama warned by NBA over media violation

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center on May 26, 2026. — Reuters

The NBA has issued a warning to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama for breaching the league’s media access regulations after he failed to speak to reporters following his side’s Game 5 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to international media reports on Wednesday.

San Antonio suffered a 127-114 loss on Tuesday night, leaving the Spurs trailing 3-2 in the Western Conference finals and facing elimination ahead of Thursday’s Game 6.

Following the defeat, a team spokesperson informed reporters that Wembanyama would not be available for post-match media duties.

The announcement came roughly an hour after Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had addressed the press.

The French centre endured a difficult outing, finishing with 20 points while shooting just 4-for-15 from the field.

Wembanyama also managed only one rebound in the first half, equalling his fewest rebounds in a playoff half, previously recorded during the second half of San Antonio’s Game 3 defeat.

Oklahoma City took full advantage of his struggles defensively, shooting 49 per cent while Wembanyama was on the court, the highest field-goal percentage any team has recorded against him during this postseason campaign.

Despite the disappointing display, Johnson backed his young star and stressed the importance of a response in the next game.

The Spurs coach admitted they are ‘going to need to’ get their franchise player performing at his best to keep their season alive.

The NBA has previously fined players for avoiding post-game media responsibilities.

In 2023, Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks were both handed $25,000 fines for failing to speak with reporters after playoff games.

It is pertinent to mention that Wembanyama was honoured in April with the 2025-26 Magic Johnson Award by the Professional Basketball Writers Association, presented to the player who “best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans”.