Fatima Sana highlights Pakistan's preparation for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Fatima Sana of Pakistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Tazmin Brits (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 21, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

DUBLIN: Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana has voiced strong confidence in her side’s preparations ahead of the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales, saying the team is eager to test itself against the world’s best on the global stage.

Speaking during a pre-tournament discussion, Sana said Pakistan had worked hard to fine-tune its combinations and was ready for the challenges of a major ICC event.

“We are excited to compete against the world’s best teams, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England is another opportunity to showcase our skills on the global stage,” Fatima said.

The Pakistan skipper highlighted the emotional weight of World Cups, describing them as tournaments that create lasting memories for players and fans alike. She added that leading the national side in such high-profile events remains a proud milestone in her career.

“World Cups bring pressure, emotions and unforgettable memories together, and being part of those moments is a dream for every cricketer,” she stated.

She also reflected on her leadership journey, noting the honour of captaining Pakistan in a previous ICC tournament and expressing excitement about continuing in the role at the 2026 edition.

The all-rounder underlined the importance of Pakistan’s squad balance, pointing to a blend of experienced players and emerging talent. She praised the side’s growing maturity in handling pressure situations and capitalising on key moments.

“We have a strong combination of experienced players and talented youngsters, with consistent performers like Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal, while the team now understands much better how to handle pressure and make the most of opportunities,” she said.

Sana also emphasised the growing influence of T20 cricket in the development of the women’s game, crediting the format for increasing visibility, intensity and global interest.

“T20 cricket has played a major role in the growth of women’s cricket by increasing the energy, entertainment and global attention towards the game, while also creating more opportunities and attracting more viewers,” she added.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on June 14, followed by group-stage fixtures against South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia and the Netherlands on June 17, 20, 23 and 27 respectively.

Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan will feature in a T20I tri-series in Ireland involving the hosts and West Indies from May 28 to June 4.

They will also play two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Scotland on June 6 and June 9 respectively as part of their final preparations.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Amber Kainat, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.