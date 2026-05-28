Novak Djokovic battles past Valentin Royer into French Open third round

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against France's Valentin Royer in French Open on May 27, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from French wildcard Valentin Royer to book his place in the third round of the French Open here at Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday.

Djokovic defeated the home favourite 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(9), 6-3 in a hard-fought contest lasting three hours and 28 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Djokovic appeared in complete control after taking the opening two sets, but Royer fought back strongly in the third.

The Serbian missed a match point in the tie-break before the Frenchman forced a fourth set to the delight of the Paris crowd.

The third seed, who arrived in Paris after limited clay-court preparation due to injury, admitted the conditions made the contest even tougher.

“It was very hot and I think that Valentin deserves a big round of applause for his performance today,” Djokovic said.

“It was a very difficult match, a very big challenge from the start. Credit to him for winning the third set, but I feel it was my fault because I was twice a break up and [attempted] to serve for the match.”

Despite a brief lapse in concentration during the third set, Djokovic regained control in the fourth, breaking decisively in the fourth game before comfortably serving out the match.

The victory extended Djokovic’s remarkable winning streak against French opponents to 30 matches and secured his place in the Roland Garros third round for a record-extending 21st time.

The former world number one will next face Brazilian 28th seed Joao Fonseca, who battled from two sets down to defeat Croatian Dino Prizmic.