Neymar injury scare clouds Brazil’s FIFA World Cup preparations

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Bolivia at Mangueirao on September 08, 2023 in Belem, Brazil. — Reuters

Brazil’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered an early setback on Wednesday after Neymar missed the national team’s first training session to undergo medical examinations, raising fresh doubts over his fitness ahead of the tournament.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that the 34-year-old forward, who has been recovering from a right calf injury, did not participate in the closed training session at Granja Comary.

Instead, Neymar was sent to a private clinic in Teresopolis for imaging tests.

In an official statement, the CBF said no further details would be provided until the national team’s medical staff completed their evaluation.

However, Neymar’s absence immediately became the main talking point at Brazil’s training camp as concerns continue to grow over his condition.

Brazil are scheduled to hold three more training sessions before Sunday’s friendly against Panama at the Maracana Stadium.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is already expected to be without several key players for the fixture, including defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos, along with forward Gabriel Martinelli, who are involved in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Neymar’s recall to the national side last week had generated excitement among supporters after he was overlooked during much of Ancelotti’s first year in charge.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals in 128 appearances, has not represented his country since 2023 due to persistent injury problems.

Brazil will also face Egypt in Cleveland before opening their World Cup campaign against Morocco on 13 June in New Jersey.

Ancelotti recently stressed that Neymar’s selection would depend solely on his fitness and current form rather than his reputation.