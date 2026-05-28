Crystal Palace win first European title with UEFA Conference League triumph

Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the UEFA Conference League on May 27, 2026. — Reuters

LEIPZIG: Crystal Palace secured the first European trophy in the club’s history after edging Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final here at Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Wednesday.

French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta proved the match-winner, turning home from close range early in the second half after goalkeeper Augusto Batalla could only parry an effort from Adam Wharton.

Crystal Palace win their first European trophy ❤️💙#UECLfinal pic.twitter.com/TuQwkdUu4l — UEFA Conference League (@Conf_League) May 27, 2026

The final at the Red Bull Arena began cautiously, with both sides appearing nervous in their first-ever European final.

Rayo came close through Alemao and Unai Lopez before Palace created the best chance of the first half, only for Tyrick Mitchell to head wide from Wharton’s inviting delivery.

Palace finally broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart when Mateta reacted quickest to Batalla’s save to score his 16th goal of the season.

The forward, who nearly joined AC Milan in January before a knee injury halted the transfer, later went close to adding a second.

Spanish winger Yeremy Pino struck both posts with a free-kick as Rayo searched for an equaliser, but the La Liga side struggled to seriously trouble Palace in the closing stages.

The triumph marked a remarkable farewell for outgoing manager Oliver Glasner, who leaves Selhurst Park after guiding Palace to the FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League during an extraordinary spell in charge.

"When you watch a movie, when you read a book, you always hope that there is a happy ending," Glasner said ahead of the final.

Victory also guarantees Europa League football next season for the Eagles following a difficult domestic campaign.