West Indies to host Sri Lanka, New Zealand in blockbuster 2026 cricket summer

The collage of photos features West Indies batter Nkrumah Bonner playing a shot against Sri Lanka (left), while New Zealand pacer Matt Henry delivers a ball during an ODI match against the West Indies. - AFP

ANTIGUA: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a busy 2026 home international season, with tours from the Sri Lanka and the New Zealand teams set to bring several months of top-level cricket across the Caribbean.

The schedule begins in Jamaica, where Sabina Park will host a full white-ball series against Sri Lanka from June 3 to June 14.

The tour comprises three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, before both sides travel to Antigua for a two-match Test series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Attention then turns to a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the opening three matches scheduled in Guyana before the final two fixtures are staged in Barbados following a revised hosting arrangement between the two territories.

CWI chief executive Chris Dehring said the adjustments were made after collaborative discussions with regional governments and New Zealand Cricket to ensure smooth delivery of the series.

He explained that logistical considerations in Guyana led to a shared hosting model with Barbados, allowing both nations to contribute to staging responsibilities while maintaining the integrity of the schedule.

Dehring also thanked the Governments of Guyana and Barbados for their cooperation and flexibility, saying their swift coordination ensured the series would proceed without disruption.

He further highlighted fan engagement initiatives under the “WI OUTSIDE!” campaign, which aims to strengthen the connection between supporters and the West Indies team through enhanced match-day experiences, community outreach, and digital content.

“West Indies cricket has always been about more than what happens on the field. It is about people, passion, culture, pride, and the unmatched energy that comes alive when our fans rally behind the maroon,” he said.

“‘WI OUTSIDE!’ is a celebration of that spirit and an invitation to every cricket fan and proud West Indian to come out, fill the stands, wave their flags, and create the kind of atmosphere that makes West Indies cricket special.”

He added that the upcoming summer is expected to feel like a regional movement, with supporters fully engaged throughout the series.

The full schedule is expected to provide a significant boost for Caribbean cricket, with high-profile fixtures across all formats and strong attendance anticipated across venues.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka – All-format schedule

ODIs (Sabina Park, Jamaica):

1st ODI – June 3

2nd ODI – June 6

3rd ODI – Date within June 3–14 window (to be confirmed)

T20Is (Sabina Park, Jamaica):

1st T20I – June 11

2nd T20I – June 13

3rd T20I – June 14

Tests (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda):

1st Test – June 25–29

2nd Test – July 3–7

West Indies vs New Zealand – ODI series

Guyana National Stadium, Guyana:

1st ODI – July 11

2nd ODI – July 13

3rd ODI – July 16

Kensington Oval, Barbados: