Cricket West Indies announce schedule for Pakistan Test series

Pakistan's Sajid Khan (left) shakes hands with Jomel Warrican after winning the first Test cricket match against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 19, 2025. - AFP

ANTIGUA: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday confirmed the schedule for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The series will be played in Trinidad and Tobago from July 25–29 and August 2–6, respectively.

The contest stands out as one of the key highlights of the West Indies home summer and will also mark a historic occasion, as the Brian Lara Cricket Academy is set to host its first-ever Test match — a milestone for both the venue and regional cricket development.

The opening Test will be staged at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, before the action shifts to the iconic Queen’s Park Oval for the second and final Test, ensuring two of Trinidad’s premier cricket grounds share hosting duties.

The Cricket Board said the fixtures reflect its long-term strategy of staging international cricket across multiple Caribbean territories while strengthening fan engagement and expanding the regional footprint of the sport.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will enter the series looking to bounce back in red-ball cricket after a 2–0 whitewash defeat to Bangladesh earlier this month, marking their second Test assignment of 2026 as they aim to regain form and consistency in the longest format.

Notably, this will be Pakistan’s first Test tour of the Caribbean since 2021, when the two-match series ended level at 1–1, with both sides registering one victory each.

Pakistan Test series schedule