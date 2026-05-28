New Zealand dominate Ireland in Belfast Test after Blundell, Ravindra centuries

New Zealand’s Tom Blundell (left) celebrates his century on day one of the one-off Test against Ireland at Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast on May 27, 2026. - AFP

BELFAST: New Zealand recovered from an early wobble to take control on the opening day of the one-off Test against Ireland in Belfast, led by superb centuries from Tom Blundell and Rachin Ravindra here on Wednesday at the Civil Service Cricket Club.

After opting to bowl first, Ireland struck twice inside the opening hour to leave New Zealand under pressure at 21-2. Tom Latham and Devon Conway both fell cheaply as the hosts made full use of the lively conditions.

Kane Williamson played a vital 36-run knock, striking five boundaries before steadying the innings with a composed effort. He shared a crucial 64-run stand with Rachin Ravindra to help rebuild the innings.

However, New Zealand slipped again to 86-4 after losing Williamson and Daryl Mitchell in quick succession.

Ravindra once again anchored the innings, stitching together a defining 217-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Blundell to put New Zealand back in control.

He combined patience with controlled aggression, bringing up a well-crafted century before being dismissed for 121 off 194 balls, which included 11 fours and four sixes, by Harry Tector.

Blundell produced the standout innings of the day, absorbing early pressure before accelerating as the ball softened. The wicketkeeper-batter struck 18 fours and two sixes en route to an unbeaten 142 off 233 deliveries.

At stumps, New Zealand were 361-5 in 94 overs, with Dean Foxcroft unbeaten on 38, supporting Tom Blundell, who is on the verge of reaching the 150-run milestone.

Ireland’s bowlers worked hard throughout the day, with Mark Adair returning the best figures of 3/66, but struggled to maintain control once the surface eased in favourable batting conditions.