Trophy unveiled for women’s T20I tri-series featuring Pakistan, Ireland, West Indies

From left to right: West Indies women’s captain Hayley Matthews, Ireland’s Orla Prendergast and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana. - PCB

DUBLIN: The trophy for the upcoming women’s T20I tri-series featuring Pakistan, hosts Ireland and West Indies was officially unveiled ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to run from May 28 to June 4.

The tri-series will serve as key preparation for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is set to be held in England and Wales from June 12 till July 5.

The trophy was revealed alongside the captains of the three participating teams — Hayley Matthews, Orla Prendergast and Fatima Sana.

“Captains with the trophy. The Ireland T20I tri-series gets underway tomorrow, with Pakistan set to face West Indies in their opening fixture on 29 May,” read the caption accompanying the post.

The trophy features an elegant crystal-glass design with intricate cut patterns that reflect light beautifully, giving it a premium appearance.

It has a tall vase-like structure with curved edges and diamond-style engravings along the body, while a silver plaque at the centre displays the tournament title and the year “2026”.

The opening match of the tri-series will be played between Ireland and West Indies on Thursday, while Pakistan will begin their campaign against the Caribbean side on Friday.

Squads

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Ireland: Orla Prendergast (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shermaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack and Stafanie Taylor.

Tri-series schedule (All matches at Castle Avenue; all matches begin at 4pm local time / 8pm PKT)