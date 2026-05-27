Ronald Koeman says Depay needs to prove fitness before World Cup

An undated photo of the Netherlands forward Memphis Depay. — Reuters

Selecting Memphis Depay for the Netherlands' World Cup squad was always on the cards, but the country's top scorer must now prove himself over the next few weeks before the tournament kicks off, coach Ronald Koeman said.

The 32-year-old Depay, whose 55 goals in 108 appearances make him the most successful striker for the Dutch national team, was named by Koeman on Wednesday in the 26-man squad for the finals despite only two substitute appearances for his Brazilian club Corinthians over the past two months.

Half of those minutes came for struggling Corinthians over the weekend, but Koeman said Depay had told him he would be starting Wednesday's Copa Libertadores tie at home to Platense of Argentina.

"I would have preferred him to have played minutes earlier. But in April, I didn't know when he would be able to play minutes again. He can be an asset, just like Jurrien Timber," the Dutch coach told a press conference after his squad was released.

"I selected Memphis because of who he still is. I don't see anyone else in that position who can do it. I believe he can be an asset, but he does have to get through the coming period well," the coach added.

"We have two friendly matches. If he were where I think he needs to be, then he can start. If he is not, then he won't start. I know he can fill the role of backup as well."

The Dutch warm up for the World Cup, hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, against Algeria and Uzbekistan before their opening Group F match against Japan in Dallas on June 14.

Arsenal defender Timber is another who will need game time after a groin injury kept him out since March.

"We have Ian Maatsen and Lutsharel Geertruida on the standby list for Timber. The situation with him is that he was supposed to train with Arsenal today, to assess for the weekend. They have the Champions League final on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether he will be fit for that match," Koeman said.