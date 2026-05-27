Travis Kelce buys stake in MLB's Guardians

An undated photo of Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. — Reuters

Travis Kelce might not have it all, but he's rounding the bases on that mission after becoming a minority owner of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Kelce, like Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, has invested in other pro sports franchises. Mahomes owns a stake in the Kansas City Royals, among other teams, and also has a close connection with the game. His father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., pitched in the big leagues from 1992 to 2003.

Major League Baseball was the original path Kelce sought to become a pro athlete, gripping seams on the ball instead of running the seam route as a tight end in the NFL.

Kelce said the investment in the Guardians is about giving back to his roots.

"Everyone knows how much love I have for this city, so to have the opportunity to come back and join the Guardians' ownership group is the coolest thing in the world," he said in a press release. "I've always looked for ways to support and uplift my hometown, so I can't wait to keep sharing the love and the passion I have for sports and this community as we look to bring a World Series title back to the Land."

The Ohio native who played at the University of Cincinnati is nearing the end of his prolific football career. He turns 37 on Oct. 5 but already has agreed to chase a fourth Super Bowl ring and 12th Pro Bowl selection with the Chiefs in 2026, which will also be his first as the husband of Taylor Swift.

The Guardians will celebrate Travis Kelce during a June 14 game against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

"Travis Kelce knows what it takes to win at the highest levels and he's exemplified that throughout his playing career and in the way he shows up as a community leader and businessman," read a statement from Guardians chairman and CEO Paul Dolan and Guardians partner David Blitzer. "He cares deeply for Cleveland and Northeast Ohio and is committed to supporting our mission of building out a world-class organization that helps uplift the communities we serve. It's great to welcome Travis home and we know he'll make a lasting impact here."

Mahomes became the youngest part-owner in pro sports in 2020 when he purchased a stake in the Royals at age 24. He also has a minority stake in the MLS franchise Sporting KC.