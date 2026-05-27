Warren praises Verhoeven’s surprise performance against Usyk

Rico Verhoeven in action during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk at the Giza Pyramid Complex in Giza on May 23, 2026. — Reuters

Frank Warren has praised Rico Verhoeven’s surprise performance against Oleksandr Usyk, saying the Dutchman shocked him.

The kickboxer, competing in only his second professional boxing fight against the legend, produced a strong performance at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Verhoeven appeared to be on the brink of a major upset, but referee Mark Lyson controversially stopped the contest in the 11th round.

Two judges scored the bout 95-95, while Procopio had it 96-94 in favour of Verhoeven at the time of the stoppage.

When British boxing promoter Warren was asked about Rico Verhoeven's performance, he said the guy shocked him with his skills.

“He stunned me. I never thought that in a million years. He shaped up well, he moved well, he was aggressive and he slipped, continual movement and he was strong. It’s funny, when you look at it, it’s a bit like Ngannou when Ngannou first boxed Tyson,” Warren told iFL TV.

“Nobody knew if he could box or not and he actually came out and looked OK, and done well, but he never had any video footage of him as a boxer to study or look at, and I suppose it’s the same as Rico.”

Frank Warren said Verhoeven has a good boxing brain and he also slammed the scoring from the judges.

“I know he had a fight what is it 15, 16 years ago whoever it was they were saying, but he’s a tough sod and got a good boxing brain, Peter Fury and the team done a good job on him,” Warren continued.

“I actually thought it turned to be a really good fight and enjoyable fight. I actually had him winning it. I had him four or five up. The scoring was atrocious.”