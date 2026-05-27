Netherlands name World Cup squad with Depay and Timber both included

Netherlands players pose for a team group photo before the match at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on November 17, 2025. — Reuters

The Netherlands announced their squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, including Memphis Depay and Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, despite concerns over their fitness.

The 32-year-old Depay, who is the leading goal scorer with 55 goals for the Dutch, has been struggling with thigh and calf injuries and has made only two appearances as a substitute in the past two months for his Brazilian club Corinthians.

Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands coach, who will address the media later on Wednesday in a press conference, also added Timber to his squad. The Arsenal defender returned to training this week ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in March during a win over Everton and subsequently missed Arsenal's last 14 games in all competitions with a groin problem.

Justin Kluivert, who underwent knee surgery in January, was also given a vote of confidence.

Kluivert was among the first players to arrive at training at the Dutch camp in Zeist on Monday, along with Noa Lang, who is also in the squad and has recovered from a finger injury suffered playing for Galatasaray against Liverpool in the Champions League in March.

West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville and Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs are also part of the roster as uncapped players. Midfielder Marten de Roon, who won the last of his 42 caps two years ago, also made a surprise return.

But there was no place for Stefan de Vrij, after he suffered a thigh injury in Inter Milan’s last game of the Serie A season at Bologna on Saturday, or Liverpool full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands will play World Cup warm-up matches against Algeria in Rotterdam on June 3 and Uzbekistan in New York on June 8, before kicking off their World Cup campaign.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Guus Til (PSV Eindhoven), Quinten Timber (Olympique de Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Galatasaray), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam).