Iga Swiatek beats Sara Bejlek to reach French Open third round

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her round of 16 match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at Foro Italico in Rome on May 11, 2026. — Reuters

World number three Iga Swiatek brushed aside Czech Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round on Wednesday, continuing her bid to rediscover her best form at the French Open.

The four-time champion, who has only two defeats at Roland Garros since 2020, was at her best in the match but made 38 unforced errors, including a series of double faults.

Swiatek will take on either former champion Jelena Ostapenko or fellow Pole Magda Linette in the next round.

After both players traded early breaks, Swiatek went ahead 5-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier before handing world number 35 Bejlek another break with a double fault in the seventh game.

The Pole won the opening set despite attempting 19 unforced errors.

Five of the opening eight games in the second set went against serve in a messy battle before Swiatek finally closed the match when Bejlek dumped a forehand into the net.

"She has a different style of play and I had to adjust to that," Iga Swiatek said of her left-handed opponent.

"She uses a lot the fact that she's a leftie, serving into my backhand."

Meanwhile, former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic stormed into the third round of the French Open after getting rid of American Caty McNally 6-4, 6-0.

Bencic is playing in the French Open after two years, missing the 2024 edition due to the birth of her daughter Bella and the 2025 edition with an arm injury.

Bencic, who won the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in 2021, struggled a little bit in the first round but was too good for McNally in the second set on Court Simonne-Mathieu, advancing in 84 minutes, converting six breaks from seven opportunities.