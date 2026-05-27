Ireland make one change to squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Laura Delany of Ireland during the ICC Women´s T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier net session at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground on January 21, 2026 in Kathmandu, Nepal. - ICC

Ireland have made one change to their squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with 18-year-old Alice Tector drafted in as an injury replacement for senior all-rounder Laura Delany.

The nature of Delany’s injury has not yet been disclosed, but it is serious enough to rule her out of both the tournament and a preparatory tri-series featuring West Indies women’s cricket team and Pakistan women’s cricket team, which begins on May 28.

Delany’s absence is a significant setback for Cricket Ireland. The 33-year-old is the most experienced Ireland Women’s T20 international, having featured in 132 matches.

She has scored 1,659 runs and taken 96 wickets in the format, highlighting her vital all-round contribution to the side.

Tector is yet to make her T20 international debut but has already represented Ireland in five ODIs since making her debut against Sri Lanka in 2024.

Cricket Ireland’s Director of High Performance, Graeme West, expressed his sympathy following the latest injury setback and described it as a major blow to the squad.

He also praised Delany’s importance to the team and highlighted the resilience shown within the group despite a growing list of injury concerns.

West further commended Tector’s professionalism and mental strength after overcoming her own injury setbacks over the past year and returning strongly to competitive cricket in 2026.

“We are all devastated for Laura — she is one of the toughest competitors that has ever played for Ireland Women and we wish her well with her recovery,” West said.

“Alice herself has had to deal with injuries over the last 12 months, but has shown a great temperament since returning to play in 2026.”

At the tournament, Ireland have been drawn in a challenging group alongside hosts England women’s cricket team, West Indies, New Zealand women’s cricket team, Sri Lanka women’s cricket team and Scotland women’s cricket team.

They begin their campaign against Scotland at Old Trafford on June 13.

Updated Ireland squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast (vc), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell and Alice Tector.

Group-stage fixtures: