Here's why Matt Henry missed one-off Ireland Test

Matt Henry of New Zealand catches the ball during day four of the First Test match against West Indies at Hagley Oval on December 05, 2025 in Christchurch. - AFP

BELFAST: New Zealand suffered a major blow after pacer Matt Henry was ruled out of the one-off Test against Ireland, a four-day match being played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Henry is currently recovering from a low-grade strain in his left hamstring.

The fast bowler will now join fellow New Zealand pacers Will O'Rourke and Kyle Jamieson at a training camp in London ahead of the three-Test series against England cricket team, scheduled to begin on June 4.

Meanwhile, Ireland opener Paul Stirling was also ruled out of the fixture after sustaining an injury before the match. Ireland drafted Stephen Doheny in as his replacement at the top of the order.

The hosts also handed debuts to seamers Thomas Mayes, Reuben Wilson and Liam McCarthy, while New Zealand included four seamers in their playing XI. All-rounder Dean Foxcroft also made his Test debut.

Following the Ireland fixture, the Black Caps will travel to England for a three-match Test series running from June 4 to 29.

At the time this report was filed, New Zealand were 35-2 after 10 overs, with Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra at the crease. Ireland pacer Mark Adair struck twice early to remove captain Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

Playing XIs for one-off Test:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes, Blair Tickner and Ben Sears.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Stephen Doheny, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson and Tom Mayes.