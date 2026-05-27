West Ham keep Espirito Santo as manager despite relegation from Premier League

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Tomas Soucek react after they are relegated from the Premier League at London Stadium in London on May 24, 2026. — Reuters

West Ham United have decided to stick with manager Nuno Espirito Santo despite their relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign, the club said on Wednesday.

West Ham have been relegated to the second-tier Championship for the first time since 2011 after finishing 18th in the standings.

"While the ultimate outcome on Sunday was a painful one, the Board of Directors believe that there have been broader signs of improvement and progress in recent months, and we want Nuno to continue developing that progress," the club said in a statement.

West Ham ended their season with 19 defeats and 10 wins, finishing two points behind London rivals Tottenham Hotspur despite defeating Leeds United 3-0 on Sunday as Spurs beat Everton 1-0.

After losing three games in a row against Brentford, Arsenal and Newcastle United earlier this month, the warning signs were already there for West Ham as Spurs were waiting to capitalise on any slip-up heading into the final day.

The club said they held meetings with Espirito Santo earlier this week, and the Portuguese manager is fully committed to the club he joined in September on a three-year deal as they look to get promoted back to the English top flight next season.

The board of directors added they had seen a "clear improvement in squad mentality and togetherness" since January, making the 52-year-old the ideal candidate to lead their promotion charge next season.

"Nuno made it very clear that he is highly motivated for the challenge of guiding West Ham United back to the top flight at the first time of asking. That must be the unquestionable goal for next season," the club added.

"Nuno has spent one previous year in the EFL Championship and it was an outstanding success as he secured 99 points to win the title with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018."

West Ham also said they were reducing season ticket prices by up to 30% after their relegation.