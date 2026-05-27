Babar Azam, Salman Agha and Shan Masood rise in ICC Test rankings

The collage of photos features Pakistan batters Babar Azam (left), Salman Ali Agha (centre) and captain Shan Masood. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan players Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha and captain Shan Masood were among the few players to rise in the ICC Test rankings despite their underwhelming performances in the recent two-match series against Bangladesh, which the hosts won 2-0.

Babar climbed one place to 22nd spot with 663 rating points, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan retained his 21st position. Middle-order batter Salman Agha also moved up two places from 29th to 27th with 636 points.

Test captain Shan jumped two positions to 44th with 558 points, while Imam-ul-Haq retained his 53rd spot. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique slipped two places to 56th, while young batter Abdullah Fazal dropped 23 spots to 98th with 288 points.

England duo Joe Root and Harry Brook continued to occupy the top two positions, with Root leading the rankings and Brook in second place, followed by Australia’s Travis Head in third.

In the ICC Test bowlers’ rankings, spinner Noman Ali dropped two places from fifth to seventh with 817 points. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also slipped two spots to 26th with 624 points.

Mohammad Abbas retained his 28th place, while spinner Sajid Khan fell one position to 31st with 551 points. Pacer Hasan Ali gained one place to move to 39th, while Khurram Shahzad held on to his 49th ranking.

Spinner Asif Afridi dropped four places to 86th, while Agha Salman also fell three spots to 94th in the all-rounders’ rankings.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead the Test bowling rankings, followed by Australia’s Mitchell Starc in second and New Zealand pacer Matt Henry in third place.