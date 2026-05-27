After Shoaib Malik, another former Pakistan player denies Asian Legends League link

Shoaib Malik of Pakistan during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against India at Old Trafford on June 16, 2019 in Manchester, England. - ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naveed-ul-Hassan, on Wednesday, has become the second ex-international cricketer to publicly deny any association with the newly launched Asian Legends League.

Naveed-ul-Hassan, who represented Pakistan in nine Tests and 74 One-Day Internationals, used his Instagram account to distance himself from the tournament after his name was included in the Pakistan Panthers squad without his consent.

He called on the organisers to immediately remove all references linking him to the league.

“I am not associated with this league in any capacity,” he wrote. “I request the organisers to refrain from making such announcements and urge all stakeholders to immediately remove any reference to my name or association with this project.”

The post was accompanied by a graphic showing the Panthers squad, which also listed several well-known former Pakistan cricketers, including Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Nazir, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Irfan, Yasir Shah and Sohail Tanvir.

Naveed-ul-Hassan’s clarification comes shortly after former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik issued a similar denial, rejecting any involvement with the same league and asking organisers to remove his name from promotional material and squad listings.

"I am not associated with this league in any capacity," Malik wrote.

"I request the organisers to refrain from making such announcements and urge all stakeholders to immediately remove any reference to my name or association with this project," he added.

Both cricketers have expressed concern over what they described as misleading announcements regarding their participation.

They have urged the organisers to rectify the situation promptly and ensure that inaccurate references are withdrawn from all official communications and promotional content.